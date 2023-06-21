A video of the fun and memorable moments in Asamoah Gyan's football career has emerged on the internet

The video showed him displaying incredible dance moves along with his teammates whenever he scores a goal or wins a match

The video has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians and football lovers as they reminisce about such lovely moments

A video compilation of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's goal celebrations has emerged on social media as it ignites emotions in fans.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays playing for Ghana. Image Credit: @_owurakuampofo @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Video compilation of Asamoah Gyan's goal celebrations

The video shows Asamoah Gyan in his heyday when he used to play international football in various clubs abroad.

It also shows moments when he would score for his country's national team, the Black Stars, in a game and display incredible dance moves on the pitch.

The moments he shared with his teammates when they displayed dance moves in unison after winning a game melted the hearts of many football lovers.

The video comes at a time when Ghana's all-time goal scorer decided to retire from the sport in a formal announcement on June 21, 2023.

Below is a video compilation of Asamoah Gyan's goal celebrations.

Ghanaians comment on video of Asamoah Gyan's victory dance moves

Many people replied to the tweet and took to the comment section to share how much they would miss his dance moves.

Others also wished him a successful retirement and congratulated him after watching the video.

@BarristaKyerich said:

I can never forget the dance he did at Stamford Bridge

@CodjoeMorris remarked:

I just want to watch him play one more match bruh

@Hernan_Jnr said:

No one does it like baby jet

@prince_movich remarked:

Bro's goal celebration is Goated

@lilucchy said:

The celebration against the US in 2010 and against Germany in 2014>>>>

@kwesi_crocs stated:

when will we get this joy back? Ama Ghana asei

The_Otumfour said:

Ewol3 Monkor

Kofi Kinaata eulogises Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Kinaata eulogised Asamoah Gyan after the latter announced his retirement.

The musician dropped Gyan's achievements and shared touching words, which got many of his fervent fans emotional.

Source: YEN.com.gh