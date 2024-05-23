Jonathan Sowah scored four goals for his club, Al Nasr, against Al Hilal in the Libya Premier League

The striker scored two penalties and two incredible strikes in the league fixture, which ended with six goals to three

The former Medeama SC striker's performance has excited many Ghanaians, who are happy to see his career thriving

Celebrated Ghanaian striker Jonathan Sowah in the Libya Premier League put on a stellar performance, scoring four goals for his club, Al Nasr, in their triumph over Al Hilal. The match ended with a large scoreline of six goals to three.

Ghanaian Striker Jonathan Sowah Photo Source: Jonathan Sowah

Source: Facebook

Jonathan Sowah, a former Medeama SC striker, converted two penalties and delivered two incredible strikes from open play. His efforts secured a vital victory for Al Nasr and also earned him the coveted Man Of The Match award. Ghanaians celebrated the performance on social media, expressing their admiration for the player.

The footballer joined the Libyan side in January and has now scored five goals in seven appearances for the club. The footballer has been reportedly called for the Black Stars' upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jonathan Sowah impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

FC BARCELONA said:

Whether left or right......The ability talking no

El Canchero Tonda said:

Ahiii. Wataba left no. Baabia y3 adwuma. Me and u. Be touches yƐ fɛ. Sensibility striker. JoBoi to the world

Jackson reacted:

I see new asamoah gyan in him

Nana Kwame Chris said:

The ability talking no 3y3 sensitivity

GHANA FIRST SON wrote:

original Sowah bi this, Sowah to the world

ItisBarwuah said:

Wataba left no ama yen. More wins!

Jadon wale reacted:

Big up’s sowah

Source: YEN.com.gh