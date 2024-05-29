Reports indicated that Ghanaian professional footballer André Dede Ayew would not be called up to the Black Stars by the newly appointed coach, Otto Addo

The news was broken by Ghanaian sports journalist Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, who noted that per his reliable source, the coach does not plan on adding Dede to the squad

The news has sparked massive debate online as many claimed Dede had had a successful season at club level and deserved a chance

According to reports, André Morgan Rami Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew, the captain of the senior national team of Ghana, will not be called up to the team.

Dede Ayew allegedly not called up to the Black Stars

Terming it the end of an era for Dede Ayew, it is alleged that the Black Stars captain will not be called up to the squad.

Black Stars' newly appointed coach, Otto Addo, is set to host a press conference on May 29, 2024, and according to sources, the coach did not select Dede Ayew as part of his squad.

Ghanaian sports journalist Ohene-Bampoe Brenya noted that the major news will not be who Otto Addo selects but rather who he did not and the new direction of the Black Stars.

According to sources, the coach informed the Le Havre winger about a month ago that he would no longer be a part of his plans.

On his X account, Mr Brenya noted that if Dede misses this call-up, his time with the national team will end.

Below is the statement alleging that Dede Ayew would not be called up to the Black Stars.

Reactions to the news of Dede Ayew not being called up to the Black Stars

Below are the views of Ghanaians regarding Dede Ayew's fate in the Black Stars:

@ini_JahSon said:

Ohene, this one that you broke the news first, I hope they won't betray u by giving him a late call up ooh .. please when will Jordan be retired.. He doesn't like playing with Kudus and Inaki.. The sabotage must stop, or he must also be dropped..

@thisisjoey3 said:

Make this make sense??? He was dropped after he had a good season at Le Havre??? But then he was called up when he was playing so badly and also being clubless at a point. Everything in this country is always an inverse of what should be done‍♂️. Ghana kraaa aden !!!!!

@LowkeyMensah said:

I doubt your reliable source. It won't make sense especially when he's had a good season at club level this recent ended season. The kept calling him even when he was clubless so why now?? The coach should keep a cool head and focus on his work.

@skilful4u said:

If you keep calling Salis, Baba, Edmond Addo and Elisha Owusu, then you have to call capito

@villa_carter said:

Let's see what happens at the presser today but per his form i think he should have added him because if the players he called per stats are not better than him then he would explain taya.

@pokuadon said:

He shouldn't worry; he will get a standing ovation from the fans when he’s sitting at the VVIP.

@AlfredDarius1 said:

He did his part. Time to let others do their part.

Dede Ayew beat four others to win Ligue 1's Goal of the Month for January

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew's spectacular bicycle kick goal was adjudged Ligue 1 Goal of the Month.

The captain's goal came right after Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 AFCON, for which he had to apologise.

Netizens took to social media to celebrate the player's Ligue 1 milestone despite his recent troubles with the Ghanaian fans.

