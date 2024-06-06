A video of the Black Stars team dancing and having fun ahead of their game against Mali has popped up on social media

The Ghanaian players were entertained while one of the players, Thomas Brandon Asante displayed his dance moves

Many netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to praise Brandon for his exceptional dance moves

The atmosphere at the Black Stars camp was electrified with joy and excitement as some of the players entertained the team with their sterling dancing skills.

Ahead of their game against Mali, a video of one of the players, Thomas Brandon Asante, dancing excitedly has popped up.

Thomas Brandon Asante displays dance moves Image credit: @Ghanafa

Source: TikTok

The other teammates were delighted to see his moves and cheered him up.

Black Stars plays against Mali on Thursday

The Ghana national team, Black Stars, will play against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers. Many Ghanaians anticipate a victory for the national team.

The players are also in high spirits, poised for victory.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video of Black Stars having fun

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled and took to the comment section to share their views.

@Nana Akufo Addo wrote:

"Chale kudus never dance ooo."

@Officer3dollar wrote:

"I hard a dream about u guys kudos score 2 and Asante score 1 I don’t joke with my dream Go Ghana we love u guys keep moving we believe u."

@STAR BOY wrote:

"This is interesting but the question is why goalkeeper Richard Ofori touch the ball at Afcon."

@lordylove948 wrote:

"I can't lie this is what I waiting for wishing you guys better luck on Thursday."

@Kojo. Shades wrote:

"Half Jamaican half Ghanaian ampa."

@Akousua Lopez wrote:

"Eeeiii Fatawu now has a competitor."

@Fine Case wrote:

"I’m watching this video with Richard Ofori."

Black Stars Assistant Coach entertains team with dance moves

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Assistant Coach for the Black Stars Joseph Laumann displaying his dance moves has gone viral online.

In the trending video, the Assistant Coach was captured entertaining the payers and technical team with his spectacular moves.

Some netizens who saw the video were thrilled, while others were left in awe over the jaw-dropping performance.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh