Alidu Seidu has promised Ghanaian football fans of the Blacks Stars' commitment to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2026

Alidu gave this assurance ahead of the two qualifying matches against Mali and the CAR

The Blacks will play Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bamako and return to Kumasi to face CAR on Monday, June 10, 2024

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has assured Ghanaians of the team's commitment to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bamako before returning home to the Baba Yara Stadium to face the Central African Republic (CAR) on June 10.

Alidu Seidu in action for the Black Stars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Speaking ahead of the two matches, Alidu Seidu said all the players invited to camp are fully prepared for the games.

Alidu Seidu said that the Black Stars players know what qualifying for the 2026 football mundial, to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada, would mean for Ghanaians, so they are prepared to put their bodies on the line for them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @bigsheriffbigsher, the Black Stars right-back, who plies his trade for Stade Rennais F.C in France, said that the players will redeem their image following the disappointing AFCON campaign early this year by qualifying for the next FIFA World Cup.

"The fans would be happy and we would also be satisfied. Qualifying and playing in the World Cup is not a small achievement. Once we are here, we will do our best to secure a place in the World Cup because we know what that mean to Ghanaians. We would make them happy," he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans excited about Alidu's assurance

Some Ghanaian football fans who came across the video were excited by the assurance coming from Alidu Seidu as they thronged the comment section to praise him.

Below are a few of the reactions gathered from the comments section.

@gregparker said:

"alidu is very committed to the black Stars."

@Samuel Henry also said:

"Alidu seidu is my favourite and i want to see him whenever Ghana is playing."

@Derry_mhoore commented:

"This guy bi something else...Alidu."

@PaBulO also commented:

"He is the reason I play football this legend is on more love and wishing to meet you one day."

Otto Addo makes changes to the Black Stars squad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otto Addo released Ghana's new squad to face Mali and Central African Republic in June.

The coach's new list was without six top names, including Baba Iddrisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Dennis Odoi and team captain Andre Dede Ayew, and featured two new fresh legs.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh