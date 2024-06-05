A video of Assistant Coach for the Black Stars Joseph Laumann displaying his dance moves has gone viral online

In the trending video, the Assistant Coach was captured entertaining the payers and technical team with his spectacular moves

Some netizens who saw the video were thrilled, while others were left in awe over the jaw-dropping performance

Assistant Black Stars Coach Joseph Laumann thrilled the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, with his spectacular dance moves when they met at camp before their World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Joseph Laumann entertained the players and the technical team with his breathtaking moves when he stepped on the dance floor.

Joseph Laumann dances his heart out Image credit: @Ghanafa

Source: TikTok

He danced joyfully to Burna Boy's Lasts Last, swaying from left to right and moving his feet and body rhythmically to the tune.

The players, including Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, and Jojo Wollacott, were delighted to watch the Assistant Coach dance and cheered him on.

See video below:

Netizens react to video of Joseph Laumann dancing

Netizens who saw the footage were delighted and took to the comment section to share their views.

@nanabediide wrote:

"Change the name from Ghana Black Stars to Ghana dancing stars."

@Anita Del wrote:

"Obroni and off beat like 5&6."

@ibn_mudir wrote:

"Salis is such a big tease."

@dadziehelena wrote:

"Abrofo ni offbeat dierrr 5&6 oooh."

@10 million de dollars wrote:

"Where is my baby Gideon Mensah."

@RealRiYa wrote:

"Tariq danceee@Ghana National Teams plss."

@JAY wrote:

"Please ooo is he a Ghanaian?"

@nana_akosua.xviii wrote:

"Assistant coach go and sit down and help them do better I beg."

@Sawadogo wrote:

"This coach will be a whole mood . Make Burns boy sign him fa."

Kudus joins Tshwala Bam dance challenge, drops nice dance moves in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus is trending after he joined the viral Tshwala Bam dance challenge.

The video, which was seen on the TikTok page of @kudusmohammedgh1, showed the adorable moment when the West Ham United player and fellow Black Stars teammate Majeed Ashimeru vibed to the trending to South Africa.

Kudus danced with joy and energy to the fast-paced tune as if he were auditioning for a reality show.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh