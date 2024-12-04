Fatawu Issahaku was all smiles as he joined his Leicester City teammates in celebrating their 3-1 victory over West Ham United

The Ghanaian winger, on crutches, was spotted heading into the dressing room alongside his teammates, radiating joy and team spirit after the crucial win

Leicester’s victory, led by goals from Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss, and Patson Daka, marked a dream start for new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

Leicester City celebrated a vital 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Saturday, marking a dream debut for new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss, and Patson Daka were on target for the Foxes, securing three crucial points that lifted them to 15th in the Premier League standings, four points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham’s Niclas Füllkrug scored a late consolation goal, his first for the Hammers, but it did little to dampen the jubilant mood at the King Power Stadium.

With this win, Leicester sit just two points behind 14th-placed West Ham, leaving manager Julen Lopetegui under mounting pressure, per Daily Mail.

Injured Issahaku celebrates Leicester win

Despite being sidelined with a knee injury, Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku was seen in high spirits after the match.

As the Leicester players made their way to the dressing room, Issahaku, on crutches, joined his teammates in the tunnel, beaming with joy.

The 20-year-old’s infectious enthusiasm was evident as he celebrated alongside his teammates, showcasing his unwavering team spirit despite his personal setback.

Issahaku's momentum halted by injury

Issahaku was finding his stride, starting the last three Premier League games and showing remarkable progress.

The Ghanaian winger's season took a turn following his standout performance in Leicester's thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton, where he displayed immense potential.

His efforts earned him a spot in the EPL Team of the Week, as highlighted by Modern Ghana.

Issahaku's exceptional showing against Manchester United further cemented his growing reputation, as he climbed to the top of the dribbles chart.

Unfortunately, his rising momentum has been interrupted by an untimely injury, putting his season on pause just as he was becoming a key figure for the Foxes.

Fatawu Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Issahaku had successfully undergone surgery following the injury he sustained while representing the Black Stars.

The Leicester City forward was forced off during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola after suffering a serious knock. Subsequent reports confirmed the 20-year-old had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, ruling him out for an extended period.

