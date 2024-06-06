The Black Stars have secured their first win in their World Cup Qualifiers' double-header

The team beat Mali in Bamako thanks to a late decider from Jordan Ayew

Fans have taken to social media to hail the Black Stars and its goal scorers

Ghana has secured its first win in their World Cup Qualifiers' games after beating Mali in their home.

Ghana's squad to face Mali in the Bamako stadium dropped a few minutes before the whistle blew in Bamako.

Fans were surprised to see Jordan Ayew's name missing in the lineup but the team handled the absence pretty well.

Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah for Black Stars duties Photo source: X/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Twitter

Black Stars Triumph over Mali

The Malians took the lead in the dying minutes of the first half when Doumbia's strike in Ghan's 18-yard box deflected off Djiku into the net.

The Black Stars kickstarted the second half with renewed energy, which paid off 13 minutes later when Ernest Nuamah converted a cross from Abdul Salis to give Ghana its much-needed leveller.

The Black Stars continued to press but saw no reward until injury time. Jordan Ayew, who had been substituted, gave Ghana its deserved decider in the 94th minute.

Otto Addo's triumph over Mali comes four days before Ghana's next game in Kuamsi against the Central African Republic.

Source: YEN.com.gh