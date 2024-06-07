The Black Star defeated Mali 2-1 in the World Cup qualifiers, and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has emerged as one of the top performers

The goalkeeper has been praised by Ghanaians for his heroics during the game, saving Ghana on countless occasions

Ghana faces the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024, in the next fixture of the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, secured a 2-1 victory against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, 2024, thanks to a last-minute winner from Jordan Ayew.

There were many stand-out performers during the game, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been hailed as one of them. His agility and quick reflexes were on full display as he thwarted numerous attempts by the Malian team to score.

The victory over Mali has given Ghana a significant boost in their World Cup qualifiers journey. However, the road ahead is still long and challenging. The Black Stars are set to face the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024, in their next fixture. This match will be another crucial test for the players and coach Otto Addo.

Ghanaians praise Ati-Zigi

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tell_God999 said:

Everybody has forgotten him , he did a great job job , he knew the time to drop ball and the time to kick it inside , such a great performance

AqurateT20870 reacted:

With Ati Zigi in the goal postu know u ave to win by two goals or more bcos ein one goal dierr ego collect

AsieduNunoo said:

The GFA should call Olele and sack him again for choosing Ofori ahead of Ati Zigi

AbdulWahab264 wrote:

Lawrence Ati Zigi: the hero we didn't know we needed, but definitely the one we deserve.

Jordan Ayew gets praised

In a related story, Jordan Ayew scored the winner for the Black Stars in the dying embers of the World Cup qualifier game against Mali.

The Crystal Palace man secured a 2-1 win for Ghana, who was initially losing by a goal to nil and equalised through Ernest Nuamah before Jordan delivered the final blow.

Jordan, who has often been criticised by Ghanaians, was praised heavily on social media for his exceptional impact off the bench.

