The Black Stars have boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The team came from behind to win 2-1 in the match played at the Stade de 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Ghana needed to avoid defeat to keep hopes of qualifying alive after losing one of their first two qualifier games.

But they did not start well and suffered a barrage of pressure in the first half, which resulted in a goal in added time. Kamory Doumbia's blocked shot deflected off him into the net on 45+1 minutes.

Ghana came back in the second half stronger and equalised through Olympique Lyon star in the 58th minute. He headed home from a brilliant Salis Abdul Ahmed after some work by Mohammed Kudus.

When it looked like everything was heading for a 1-1 draw, Jordan Ayew popped up with the winner.

A goal-mouth melee in the 90+4 minute saw the Crystal Palace forward slotting the ball home.

Source: YEN.com.gh