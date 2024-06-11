An old video of Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda talking about his colleague Jordan Ayew's goal-scoring prowess has resurfaced online

The player in the interview recounted how he failed to catch any of Jordan Ayew's penalties on the field during one of their training sessions

The video ignited laughter among netizens who thronged the comment section to share their views

Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has recounted his experience with his colleague football player Jordan Ayew.

In a 2019 video that has resurfaced online after Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic (CAR), Fatau revealed that he failed to save any of Jordan's penalties despite being promised some dollars.

Photos of Fatau Dauda (L), Jordan Ayew (R) Image credit: @FIFA, GFA Communications_/Facebook

"He promised me $50 dollars (which was equivalent to GH¢241 then) if I could save any of his penalties, but I couldn't. Dollar sane oo, but I could'nt," he said.

Fatau Dauda revealed this during an interaction with a Ghanaweb sports journalist who was seeking answers to the Black Stars' struggle with penalty scoring.

The journalist asked if Fatau believed that the problem was spiritual; however, Fatau refuted his assertion, arguing that there are good players who can shoot penalties very well.

He noted that was key among such players.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video of Fatau recounting experience with Jordan Ayew

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video.

@baahrichard5 wrote:

"This keeper is joking."

@theniianno wrote:

"Ei serious oo. Them say if e dey pay 100 penalties, he go score 120."

@IluvMaGaf wrote:

"Jordan in penalty you try a ebe stroke you go get straight!"

@NatBongo1154390 wrote:

"I seriously want t see Jordan v Emi Martinez."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Jordan get good PK conversion rate waa."

@JacobArmah5 wrote:

"True oo, J Ayew still got that academy strategy o, you can’t save his penalty no matter what."

@Albarshir1 wrote:

"Hin penalty conversion rate be massive."

@snypper_TemaBoy wrote:

"All jokes aside Jordan never dey miss penalty o u can never take that from him . He can play 100 u won’t catch 1 saf."

@Ian_thom14 wrote:

"Dollar sane."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh