Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has given his views on the constant Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Robben, 41, enjoyed a brilliant career playing for the likes of Groningen, PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern.

The Dutchman is one of the best wingers of his generation having won multiple titles including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Robben has also faced out against the likes of Ronaldo and Messi during his career.

As the age-old Ronaldo vs Messi continues to dominate football conversations, Robben has previously spoken about the matter.

As reported by The Express last year, Robben was speaking about tricky players on the TOUZANI YouTube channel.

The Dutchman said: "You mentioned a few really big names who are very good at it. When I talk about it with the guys. The best ever. The best. Truly the absolute absolute absolute best ever, I always ask 'does he use tricks?'

"And then the answer is no. Messi of course, he doesn't have tricks up his sleeve. He just does everything quickly. He has control, speed, and agility."

Messi enjoyed a stellar career in Europe, making a name for himself in Barcelona before making an emotional exit when he joined French giants Paris Saint Germain in 2021.

After a two-year stay in Paris, Messi ditched European football by joining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in 2023.

Since moving to the United States, Messi has been joined by former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

Messi and Co. have since won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has continued his fine goal scoring form in the Middle East, the Portuguese has so far scored 87 goals in 95 matches across all competitions for Al Nassr. He has also lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi will exist forever.

Arjen Robben perfectly settled the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate after facing both multiple times

