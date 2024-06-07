DopeNation have surprised the man behind the viral "Agado Waakye" video with a brand-new iPhone 13

In a trending video on social media, the guy is seen in an emotional state as he shows his appreciation to the music duo for their kind gesture

Netizens who chanced upon the video, have shared their reactions

Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation is trending online for making a kind gesture toward the young man behind the infamous "Agado Waakye" meme.

DopeNation and Agadoo Waakye Man Photo source: @ghdopenation

DopeNation surprises "Agadoo Waakye" man with brand new iPhone 13

DopeNation, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, surprised the man behind the viral "Agado Waakye" meme with a brand new iPhone 13.

In the video, the man couldn't contain his joy and happiness after receiving the expensive gift from the music duo.

The man, who was later in disbelief, showed his appreciation to DopeNation and their team for making his day a memorable one.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DopeNation surprising "Agadoo Waakye" man

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to DopeNation’s surprise to Agadoo Waakye.

@qwekuriches1 commented:

"Awwww the little things we do put smiles on someone's face, let's keep helping others "

@DarlingBoygh57 commented:

"Anything you are doing just put in a lot of effort cause it will definitely pay you one day"

@Wee3ny3 commented:

"I’m happy for him jorrrr"

@jo_syls_studios commented:

"If you’ve been through this you will understand the love and appreciate humanity"

@GraphianTv commented:

"Just praying he won’t start being greedy! That will end his career!"

@amkwamz commented:

"Men appreciate the little things you do for us"

@Dahillbms commented:

"More contents. Keep hustling"

West Ham celebrates Kudus' bicycle kick goal against Man City with Agadoo sound

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus' scissor kick goal against Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League was celebrated by his club, West Ham United.

The official TikTok account of the Hammers celebrated the goal by using the viral Agadoo sound.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments, while others admired the exceptional goal.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

