Jordan Ayew is gradually winning the hearts and minds of Ghanaian football fans with his recent performances for the Black Stars.

The Crystal Palace forward has been in fine form since the beginning of this year, scoring in all the matches he's played for the Black Stars.

Jordan Ayew's hat-trick against the Central African Republic on matchday 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers takes his total tally to eight goals in five matches for the Black Stars in 2024.

This makes Jordan arguably the most in-formed football forward on the African continent for 2024 at the national level.

In January, the Black Stars forward scored twice against Mozambique in a 2-2 draw at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d'Ivoire.

He also scored one goal each against Nigeria and Uganda in two international friendly matches in March this year.

On matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali in Bamako on Thursday, June 6 2024, Jordan Ayew came off the bench to grab the winner in stoppage time for the Black Stars.

The three goals against the CAR on Monday make him the current top-scoring African forward.

Black Stars defeat CAR

The Black Stars defeated the CAR 4-3 in a cagey encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Jordan Ayew scored the opener through a penalty in the sixth minute to put the Blacks ahead, but the CAR fought back for an equaliser in the 11th minute and scored another in the 41 minutes of the game, ending the first half 1-2 in their favour.

In the 60th minute of the second half, however, Jordan Ayew found the back of the CAR net again to change the scoreline to 2-2. Two minutes later, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also registered his name on the scoresheet to reclaim the lead for the Black Stars in the 62nd minute.

As the CAR team kept digging for an equaliser, Jordan Ayew scored his third goal in the 69th minute to make the score 4-2 in favour of the Black Stars.

However, the CAR side pulled one back in the dying embers of the game to send the final scoreline to 4-3 in favour of the Black Stars.

This crucial win sends the Black Stars to the zenith of Group I with nine points while Madagascar sits in second place with six points after matchday 4 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Comoros occupies the third spot with six points, while Mali and CAR occupy fourth and fifth, respectively, with four points each. Chad, however, sits comfortably in the sixth position with zero points in four matches.

Ghanaians react as Jordan Ayew reaches 100th cap

Meanwhile, in an earlier YEN.com.gh story, Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew reached his 100th cap for Ghana's senior national team.

Despite playing in his favoured position, Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has demonstrated his willingness to adapt to multiple roles within the national squad.

Ghanaians reacted after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

