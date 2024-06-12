The video of Prophet Fire Ogya's recent prophecy about Jordan Ayew has resurfaced on social media

The man of God prophesied that Jordan Ayew would score a lot of goals and become a fan favourite in 2024

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe, whereas others also praised him

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, also known as Prophet Fire Ogya, is trending after a prophecy he gave about Jordan Ayew re-emerged online.

The popular man of God took to TikTok to post snippets of a video he made in January this year, where he prophesied that the Crystal Palace forward would score more goals in 2024 and become a fan favourite among Ghanaians.

Fire Ogya's prophecy about Jordan Ayew fulfilled Photo credit: @Fire Oja/Facebook @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: UGC

"2024 is your year, shine, I bless you. All the goals you score will be a miracle, Ghanaians are about to praise you, keep it in mind," he said in the video.

Prophet Fire Ogya further urged Jordan Ayew to pray anytime he heads to the pitch to play a game.

The video captioned Jordan Ayew Prophecy, had raked in over 300 likes and 37 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video were left in awe, with many praising Prophet Fire Ogya.

Naa Dromo commented:

We have Genuine Prophets

bless baby reacted:

God bless you grandpa

Benjamin38 indicated:

yes i remember this one but people couldn't understand him..he was about what is to come but people toot its in that very moment he talking about

benneth anyetei wrote:

Your Prophecy came through

SELBY JUNIOR OFFICIAL added:

We love the prophetic ministry

logasta replied:

this man can see

queeniebaby85 added:

God bless you papa you are indeed a great man of God ,may the Almighty God bless you

Jordan Ayew confronted by Central African Republic player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew and the captain of the Central African Republic team engaged in a scuffle after Ghana's match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

In a viral video, Jordan Ayew and the opposing player were seen exchanging words while Black Stars goalkeeper Ati-Zigi tried to calm them down.

Antoine Semenyo tried to defend Jordan Ayew while Thomas Partey spoke with the Central African Republic player.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh