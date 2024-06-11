Jordan Ayew Reacts After Scoring A Hat Trick: "God's Time Is The Best
- Jordan Ayew has reacted to his performance against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium
- He thanked God and pledged to give his best for the senior national team continually
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video have celebrated the player
Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has expressed delight over his performance in the country's World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Crystal Palace player speaking in a post-match press conference said Otto Addo's decision to play him as the central striker came as a surprise to him.
Jordan Ayew revealed that although he has played in different positions for the Black Stars, the coach's decision to play him as the main striker yielded results.
The 30-year-old also refuted claims that he asked the coach to start him in the match.
Jordan Ayew thanked God for his performance and pledged to give his all every time he plays for the national team.
"In football there is time for everything, and I think God's time is the best,"
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section praised Jordan for his exceptional performance in Ghana's game against the Central African Republic.
Isn’t it nice to see Jordan also play and given a platform to speak. Dede will be gidigidi to speak & always rep Gh…it’s good but he shld only knw when to sit down when told.It helps build a bal team.
franciskpeprah reacted:
God bless you Jordan
Techtit reacted:
Yes exactly bro…. The best in you is yet to be seen…
venash45 commented:
The coach should listen to him,he said he plays number 9 so he should be given that position
Jordan Ayew honoured after playing 100th game
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew marked his 100th Ghana appearance in style against the Central African Republic (CAR).
Jordan Ayew was honoured ahead of the match, and he made it a memorable occasion by scoring a hat-trick.
He was also presented with a golden boot as a reward for his commitment to the national team.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.