Jordan Ayew has reacted to his performance against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium

He thanked God and pledged to give his best for the senior national team continually

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video have celebrated the player

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has expressed delight over his performance in the country's World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Crystal Palace player speaking in a post-match press conference said Otto Addo's decision to play him as the central striker came as a surprise to him.

Jordan Ayew revealed that although he has played in different positions for the Black Stars, the coach's decision to play him as the main striker yielded results.

The 30-year-old also refuted claims that he asked the coach to start him in the match.

Jordan Ayew thanked God for his performance and pledged to give his all every time he plays for the national team.

"In football there is time for everything, and I think God's time is the best,"

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section praised Jordan for his exceptional performance in Ghana's game against the Central African Republic.

Ein reacted:

Isn’t it nice to see Jordan also play and given a platform to speak. Dede will be gidigidi to speak & always rep Gh…it’s good but he shld only knw when to sit down when told.It helps build a bal team.

franciskpeprah reacted:

God bless you Jordan

Techtit reacted:

Yes exactly bro…. The best in you is yet to be seen…

venash45 commented:

The coach should listen to him,he said he plays number 9 so he should be given that position

Jordan Ayew honoured after playing 100th game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew marked his 100th Ghana appearance in style against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Jordan Ayew was honoured ahead of the match, and he made it a memorable occasion by scoring a hat-trick.

He was also presented with a golden boot as a reward for his commitment to the national team.

