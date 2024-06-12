Jordan Ayew was involved in a confrontation with the captain of the Central African Republic team after the World Cup Qualifier fixture

After Ghana won the fixture by four goals to three, Jordan and Amos Youga were spotted in a heated argument, with Amos proceeding to slap Jordan on the neck with both hands

Many Ghanaians are unhappy with the security personnel of the Black Stars for allowing such an occurrence to ensue

Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew found himself in a heated confrontation with Amos Youga, the captain of the Central African Republic team, following the World Cup Qualifier fixture on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The incident occurred after Ghana clinched a victory, winning the fixture by four goals to three. Post-match, Ayew and Amos were seen engaged in a heated argument. The situation escalated when Amos proceeded to slap Ayew on the neck with both hands. A video of the incident has gone viral and has got Ghanaians talking.

The incident has sparked outrage among many Ghanaians, who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Black Stars' security personnel. They believe that such an occurrence should have been prevented and question the effectiveness of the security measures in place.

Ghanaians angry at Black Stars security

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

vijeoreigns said:

That demma security if na journalists make he attack like he do am long time. U dey right there too

abi_yeb said:

That CAR guys are aggressive and bitter. Did they think we would allow them to come for revenge? We are still lions when it comes to football. We just slept a little but woke up already

ItzEliInit reacted:

The Aziz guy e be harmless person aa anka he rush go dey push push

Naaameen said:

Chale The CAR Guy Slap Jordan Paaa oo

Mohammed Kudus angry at Ghanaians

In another story, Mohammed Kudus went on a rampage on the morning of June 11, 2024, after Ghanaians criticised him for his performance against Central African Republic.

After the 4-3 victory the previous night, some Ghanaians felt his performance was not up to par, and Kudus replied to his critics in the comments section of X (formerly Twitter).

A fan told Kudus to ignore the naysayers, but Kudus doubled down on his comments, calling his critics dumb.

