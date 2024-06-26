England pulled a goalless draw against Slovenia in its final group game in the ongoing UEFA European Nations Cup

Kobbie Mainoo, for the first time at the Euros, played for the full 45 minutes as he was brought on in the second half

Paul Scholes, Manchester United ex-player, has described Mainoo as one of England's top talents

Man United legend Paul Scholes believes UK player of Ghanaian descent Kobbie Mainoo can change England's fortunes.

For the first time in England's Euros campaign, Kobbie Mainoo came in before the second half kicked off and played for the full 45 minutes.

His performance, which comes on the back of Paul Scholes' glowing remarks, impressed numerous fans.

Kobbie Mainoo for England Photo source: X/RisingBallers

Paul Scholes tips Kobbie Mainoo as England's best

Ahead of England's game against Slovenia, Paul Scholes shared his thoughts about Kobbie Mainoo with TNT Sports, saying,

Obviously, I'd like to see Mainoo come into the midfield. I think he's along with Declan Rice, probably England's best midfielder.

True to the Man United legend's observations, Kobbie Mainoo, who featured in the second half against Slovenia, did not fail to impress.

His performance earned him significant praise from fans and his colleagues, including Trippier, who said in a post-match game that Kobbie Mainoo was unbelievable.

England is now at the top of their Euros group with five points, and fans are hopeful that Kobbie Mainoo's performance will land him in Gareth Southgate's starting lineup.

Fans react to Kobbie Mainoo's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kobbie Mainoo's performance in England's game against Slovenia

@rizjnr said:

He’s our star boy ❤️❤️❤️

@Coach_iu wrote:

He's going to do Xavi numbers.

@ccally45 commented:

Need to start in the round of 16 along with Palmer.

@Fangonsports remarked:

Kobbie Mainoo has a combined 49 minutes across 2 games he's played for England at the Euros

Kobbie Mainoo opens up about the Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that he had spoken about his thoughts and desire to represent Ghana before his call-up to the English national team.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of England's next EUROS fixture, Kobbie Mainoo confirmed the Ghana Football Administration's interest in him. However, he established that his dream had always been to play for England.

