Black Stars: Kobbie Mainoo Opens Up On His Desire To Play For Ghana, Fans React
- Man United star Kobbie Mainoo has made his debut for the English senior side in the ongoing Euros
- The youngster has opened up on Ghana's interest after reports of the FA poaching him surfaced online
- He shared his remarks about playing for Ghana in a recent presser for England
On March 19, Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo earned a call-up to the English Men's National team, dashing the hopes of numerous Ghanaians hoping to see him play for the Black Stars.
The player has already made his debut for the Three Lions at the ongoing UEFA European Football Championship.
In a recent interview, he opened up about his thoughts and desire to represent Ghana before the English call-up.
Kobbie Mainoo speaks on Black Stars call-up
Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of England's next EUROS fixture, Kobbie Mainoo confirmed the Ghana Football Administration's interest in him. He said,
"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage but it was a dream to play for England."
The youngster played his competitive debut for England's senior side as the Three Lions edged past Serbia thanks to Jude Bellingham's goal.
The 19-year-old Man United star came on in the 86th minute, marking his fourth appearance for the English Side.
Fans react to Kobbie Mainoo's reason
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kobbie Mainoo's explanation for turning Ghana down.
@naasam_michael said:
Any ways that was a great decision for such a young folk like him ❤️⭐️
@half_castFCB wrote:
You don’t need to say this out boy
@utdTony1 noted:
Don't let Ghana people hear you say this boy they won't take it rightly with you
@gbevu_vi added:
make person lef wembley come play for baba yara?
Kobbie Mainoo bonds with Ghanaian family
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an adorable old video of Manchester United's teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, interacting with his family after a football match at Old Trafford had gone viral online.
The emotional moment showed the player's mum wiping tears off her cheeks, apparently after seeing her son wear the Manchester United jersey and play at the iconic Old Trafford stadium.
