Andre Dede Ayew was missing in action from the Black Stars' recent games against Mali and the Central African Republic

But the former team captain continues to build his mojo in training for his potential return

A video of him fluently speaking Ga during intense training has popped up online

Ghana's Black Stars have secured back-to-back wins in their World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic without their captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

Coach Otto Addo dropped the Le Havre player in his new squad announcement and appointed Thomas Partey as the new captain.

Despite the speculations about Dede Ayew, the player continues to train ahead of a potential return to the Black Stars.

Dede Ayew speaks Ga

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dede Ayew was seen partaking in hot drills with some local community players.

Fans were impressed with how Dede Ayew fluently rattled Ga as he interacted with his teammates.

Andre Dede Ayew was born to Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, who hails from Kibi in the Eastern Region. The player made his debut for the Black Stars in 2007 and currently holds the record as the player with the most games played in AFCON history.

Ghanaians react to Dede Ayew's training session

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Dede Ayew speaking in Ga.

yawwise said:

He dey speak Ga too? Then he be stubborn waaa ❤️

aandaone wrote:

This is legon park. Just behind the trees by the main road around the main entrance. It’s close to his house as well.

eddie_jones04 commented:

He's done for national team, no disrespect to him. We thank him for all he's done for God and country but it's time for him to let go

Otto Addo speaks on Dede Ayew's situation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars' coach opened up about his decision to axe Dede Ayew from his new squad.

In a press statement, he revealed that Jordan Ayew wants to see his older brother, Dede Ayew, in the national team camp after he was left out of the most recent squad.

However, the coach explained that he would only call for Dede's return when necessary.

