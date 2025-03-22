Otto Addo has sent a strong message to Ghana's next opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, Madagascar

The Black Stars will face the island nation on Monday, March 24, after brushing aside Chad

Victory against the Barea of Madagascar will consolidate Ghana's lead at the top of Group I

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has set his sights on Madagascar after his team’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The dominant performance, featuring goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah, marked a significant milestone for the four-time African champions.

Otto Addo has sent a clear message to Madagascar after Ghana trounced Chad in the World Cup qualifier. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @pumafootball/X.

Source: Twitter

The commanding win was Ghana’s first five-goal haul since dismantling Qatar in 2020 and provided much-needed relief for key players struggling in front of goal.

Williams, who had endured a goal drought since scoring the winner against Madagascar in 2023, finally found the net, per Transfermarkt.

Similarly, Semenyo, another forward with a lean spell, broke his two-year scoring hiatus in national colours.

Momentum shift in Group I

Beyond personal triumphs, the victory pushed Ghana to the top of Group I, two points ahead of Madagascar, who mounted a comeback to defeat the Central African Republic on Wednesday, March 19, Citi Sports reports.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Black Stars now gear up for a crucial encounter against the Barea on Monday, March 24, in Morocco.

The Black Stars put five goals past an opponent for the first time since their 5-0 win against 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar, in an international friendly back in 2020. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Interestingly, Otto has not lost a World Cup qualifier as Ghana's coach, boasting an impressive record of three wins and two draws in five outings.

Otto Addo's warning to Madagascar

After the match, Otto Addo made it clear that his team intends to maintain their position at the summit.

“It’s always easier when you’re on top. We want to stay there. We will try to do everything to beat Madagascar on Monday to keep the top spot,” he asserted, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, the Ghanaian tactician emphasised the importance of focus and resilience.

“There’s nothing we can do [about the fixture schedule]; we have to accept it. It will be tough; they [Madagascar] have a really good team,” he admitted.

Madagascar vs Ghana: Crucial test for the Black Stars

A win against the Barea of Madagascar will not only consolidate Ghana’s lead in Group I but also bring them closer to securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With confidence soaring and key players rediscovering their scoring touch, the Black Stars will look to deliver another statement performance in Morocco.

John Manaham reacts to Ghana's big win vs Chad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama reacted to Ghana’s resounding 5-0 victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mahama took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the team’s commanding performance while injecting some humour, admitting the win boosted his appetite.

However, he also urged caution against complacency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh