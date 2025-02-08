The National Ambulance Service of Ghana has finally broken its silence following the tragic death of Nana Pooley

Pooley, an ardent fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, met his untimely death after his side's Ghana League game against Nsoatreman

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has ramped up with investigations, arresting six individuals in connection to Pooley's death

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The National Ambulance Service of Ghana has broken its silence following the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley.

The agency has faced widespread criticism, with many accusing them of negligence in the crucial moments leading up to Pooley's demise.

The National Ambulance Service of Ghana has cleared the air about their role in Nana Pooley's tragic death. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC and @ambulance_ghana/X.

Source: Twitter

Heart-wrenching footage circulating online showed Pooley fighting for his life on the ground while an ambulance remained stationary, reportedly without a driver in sight.

The distressing images fuelled public outrage, with calls for accountability over what has been perceived as a failure to act swiftly.

However, the Ambulance Service has firmly rejected claims of delayed intervention.

National Ambulance Service breaks silence after Pooley's death

In an exclusive interview with Angel FM Accra, Deputy Director of Public Relations Simmons Kewura refuted accusations that emergency responders were slow to assist Pooley.

He clarified that paramedics were already attending to injured players and supporters following a violent clash between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC when reports of a stabbing emerged.

“Our team was actively providing first aid when we received word of the incident. They immediately rushed to the stadium entrance, where Pooley was, and administered emergency care,” Kewura explained, as noted by Ghanaweb.

He further stressed that the critically injured fan was still alive when placed in the ambulance and received continuous medical support en route to the nearby medical facility.

“At the time we transported Nana Pooley, he was still breathing. We provided oxygen and other emergency interventions to stabilise him before handing him over to medical personnel at the clinic,” he stated.

Tragically, the Ambulance Service later received confirmation of his passing around 7:00 PM, per the BAC Sports.

Kewura also reassured the public of the agency’s commitment to improving emergency response awareness through its nationwide sensitisation campaign, aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Suspects in relation to Pooley's death increase as Police make another arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the number of suspects linked to the tragic passing of Nana Pooley has risen to six following the arrest of Akosua Black Chinese.

Identified privately as Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, she has been widely accused by eyewitnesses of playing a key role in the unfortunate incident.

Currently in police custody, she is assisting with investigations as authorities work towards securing justice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh