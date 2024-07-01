A young Ghanaian footballer made his teacher and schoolmates proud after scoring a goal in the MTN FA Cup

He received a rousing welcome from his proud friends and teacher, who clapped thunderously as he entered his class

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their hearty congratulations

A sixteen-year-old talented Ghanaian footballer who performed tremendously in the MTN FA Cup was honoured by his teacher and schoolmates.

Foster Apetorgbor was welcomed back to school with great fanfare by his classmates after his decisive performance secured the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup for Nsoatreman Football Club.

Foster scores in MTN FA Cup final

Foster scored a last-minute goal that clinched his team's title during their match with Bofoakwa Tano FC.

The entire class awaited him when he returned to school after the MTN FA Cup. As he stepped onto the school grounds, he was met with thunderous applause, cheers, and so much love from his mates. He was overwhelmed.

Netizens react to video of Foster's schoolmates welcoming him back to school

Netizens who saw the post were touched by the display of love for Foster. They took to the comments to express their views.

