Samuel Eto'o has offered his pearl of wisdom with his son, Etienne, ahead of his La Liga debut with Rayo Vallecano

The legendary Cameroonian scored 162 goals and provided 36 assists in the Spanish top flight during his time with Barcelona and Mallorca

Meanwhile, the younger Eto'o joined Rayo after a fruitful stint with Collado Villalba and could play against Getafe on Saturday

Samuel Eto'o may have hung up his boots, but the iconic Cameroonian striker’s legacy is set to continue, this time through his son, Etienne, who is on the brink of making his mark in Spanish football.

Etienne, the son of the legendary Barcelona forward, is following in his father's illustrious footsteps as he aims to break into Rayo Vallecano's first team this season.

Samuel Eto'o's son, Etienne, could make his La Liga debut for Rayo Vallecano as soon as August 24, 2024. Photos by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Is Samuel Eto'o's son a good footballer?

The 22-year-old was recently included in the squad for Rayo's opening La Liga match of the 2024/25 campaign against Real Sociedad, although he didn't get the chance to feature on the pitch.

Having joined Rayo Vallecano B after a prolific stint at Collado Villalba in the Spanish fifth division, where he netted 15 goals, Etienne has steadily been climbing the ranks.

Soccerway reports that his journey has also seen him play for clubs like Mallorca, Oviedo, and Portugal's Vitoria.

Etienne has already had a taste of international football, having represented Cameroon at the youth level.

While he didn’t make his debut against Sociedad, the young forward could get his first taste of La Liga action in Rayo’s upcoming clash with Getafe on August 24.

Samuel Eto'o sends a crucial message to his son

In a heartwarming gesture, Samuel Eto'o expressed his pride and encouragement for his son’s progress.

The iconic striker took to social media to offer words of wisdom and support, highlighting the importance of perseverance and self-belief in Etienne’s journey.

"I have the opportunity to tell you how proud I am," Samuel Eto'o began, as quoted by Tribuna.

"We live in a world where selfish and fleeting battles reign. You are the only master of your destiny. Through your work, you will build your path and your destiny."

The former Cameroon international added, "No family is perfect, but you have the most important thing: my love and my pride for you.

"You must maintain the strength of your character, your magnificent smile, and that constant dream that you have cherished since birth.

"Everything will happen, son. If not today, then tomorrow; if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow."

