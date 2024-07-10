Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has shared his favourite Africa Cup of Nations moment

The former Black Stars captain played at seven Africa Cup of Nations during his career

Gyan reached the finals of the competition in 2010 and 2015, losing to Egypt and Ivory Coast

Legendary Ghanaian footballer has disclosed his favourite Africa Cup of Nations moment.

The former Ghana captain has represented Ghana at various international tournaments including Africa's flagship competition, the Nations Cup.

Gyan played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments with the Black Stars of Ghana, reaching the final twice.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring for Ghana against Angola at AFCON on January 24, 2010. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

His first AFCON was in Ghana in 2008, which turned out to be a tough competition for the forward as he netted only once and threatened to even leave camp after the first match, only for then-president John Kufuor to intervene.

However, a young Gyan redeemed himself two years later as he singlehanded led an injury-wrecked Black Stars team, dominated by players from the U20 team to the final.

Ghana painfully lost to an experienced Egypt team in the final in Angola, with super-sub Mohamed Gedo coming off the bench to score a late winner.

In a social media post from CAF, Gyan admitted his favourite AFCON was in 2010.

"Hey Gyan, what is your favourite AFCON moment," asked CAF. He replied: "2010."

Gyan scored three goals at the tournament, including strikes against Angola and Nigeria in the quarter-final and semi-final.

The 39-year-old retired from football in 2023 after an illustrious career which spanned almost two decades. He holds the record as Ghana's all-time top scorer, with 51 goals in 109 appearances. per Transfermarkt.

The former Sunderland striker is also the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup, scoring six in three tournaments.

Source: YEN.com.gh