Vinicius Junior: Brazil Star Puts Copa America Failure Aside, Enjoys Holidays in Ibiza
- Brazil star, Vinicius Junior, has switched to holiday mode days after his home country's elimination from the 2024 Copa America
- He came under intense scrutiny after the Selecao's dismal showing at the quadrennial tournament, which ended in the quarter-finals
- Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is looking ahead to the new campaign as he recharges his batteries in a prime holiday zone in Spain
Vinicius Junior appears to have moved past Brazil's disappointing exit from the 2024 Copa America.
The Real Madrid forward was part of a lacklustre Selecao squad that was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the South American championship.
Despite a near-perfect 2023-24 campaign with Los Blancos, Vinicius struggled to replicate his club form with Brazil, managing two goals from three games, per Transfermarkt.
However, he missed the crucial last-eight tie against Uruguay due to suspension.
The former Flamengo prodigy watched from the stands on Sunday, July 7, as Dorival Junior's team was eliminated from the competition in post-match penalty shootouts.
Vini overcomes Copa America disappointment, enjoys Ibiza
Fast forward, and Vinicius seems to have put the Copa America disappointment behind him, switching to relaxation mode ahead of the new season.
He took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his vacation with his 48.7 million followers and the wider football community.
In the photo, the 2024 Ballon d'Or contender flaunted his tattooed back while wearing holiday pants on what appears to be a yacht in a prime location in Ibiza.
What's next for Vinicius Junior?
He is expected to link up with the Real Madrid team in the coming days ahead of pre-season.
Copa America: Darwin Nunez spotted consoling his son after altercation with fans in Colombia vs Uruguay, video
The La Liga champions are expected to play a host of high-profile preparatory games featuring El Clasico rivals Barcelona before the 2024-25 season kicks off, per Sky Sports.
Why is Ibiza popular among holidaymakers?
The Spanish island is renowned as a popular tourist destination, especially for its famous and often riotous nightlife, which is based in nightclubs.
Ibiza has garnered a reputation as the "Party Capital of the World," attracting visitors from around the globe.
Messi includes Vinicius in Ballon d'Or list
YEN.com.gh also reported that the competition for the 2024 Ballon d'Or is heating up, with many players in contention.
In an interview, Lionel Messi named his favourites for the award, including Vinicius Junior, but notably excluded England's Jude Bellingham.
