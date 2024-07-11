Brazil star, Vinicius Junior, has switched to holiday mode days after his home country's elimination from the 2024 Copa America

He came under intense scrutiny after the Selecao's dismal showing at the quadrennial tournament, which ended in the quarter-finals

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is looking ahead to the new campaign as he recharges his batteries in a prime holiday zone in Spain

Vinicius Junior appears to have moved past Brazil's disappointing exit from the 2024 Copa America.

The Real Madrid forward was part of a lacklustre Selecao squad that was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the South American championship.

Vinicius Junior seems to have forgotten Brazil's Copa America disappointment as he switches to holiday mode. Photo credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images and @vinijr/Instagram.

Despite a near-perfect 2023-24 campaign with Los Blancos, Vinicius struggled to replicate his club form with Brazil, managing two goals from three games, per Transfermarkt.

However, he missed the crucial last-eight tie against Uruguay due to suspension.

The former Flamengo prodigy watched from the stands on Sunday, July 7, as Dorival Junior's team was eliminated from the competition in post-match penalty shootouts.

Vini overcomes Copa America disappointment, enjoys Ibiza

Fast forward, and Vinicius seems to have put the Copa America disappointment behind him, switching to relaxation mode ahead of the new season.

He took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his vacation with his 48.7 million followers and the wider football community.

In the photo, the 2024 Ballon d'Or contender flaunted his tattooed back while wearing holiday pants on what appears to be a yacht in a prime location in Ibiza.

What's next for Vinicius Junior?

He is expected to link up with the Real Madrid team in the coming days ahead of pre-season.

The La Liga champions are expected to play a host of high-profile preparatory games featuring El Clasico rivals Barcelona before the 2024-25 season kicks off, per Sky Sports.

Why is Ibiza popular among holidaymakers?

The Spanish island is renowned as a popular tourist destination, especially for its famous and often riotous nightlife, which is based in nightclubs.

Ibiza has garnered a reputation as the "Party Capital of the World," attracting visitors from around the globe.

Messi includes Vinicius in Ballon d'Or list

