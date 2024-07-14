Nico Williams had the sole honour of scoring the opening goal of the 2024 European Championship final at the Olympiastadion, Berlin

The 22-year-old linked up with FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to break the games' deadlock at the start of the second half

The Spanish attacker of Ghanaian descent opted to pay tribute to Brazilian superstar, Neymar Junior, with his choice of goal celebration

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams broke the deadlock in the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship against England on Sunday, July 14.

The speedy forward, a standout performer at the Euros, connected with a pass from teenager Lamine Yamal to score early in the second half.

Nico Williams 'copied' Neymar Junior's trademark celebration after scoring in the final of the 2024 Euros against England. Photos by Richard Pelham and Pedro Vilela.

Source: Getty Images

Williams' goal, his second of the tournament, came just a minute and 11 seconds after recess, per beIN Sports.

His left-footed strike put Luis de la Fuente's team ahead in the grand finale in Berlin.

The 22-year-old, who has attracted transfer interest from several top European clubs, including FC Barcelona, drew inspiration from one of the Catalan club's greats.

Nico Williams 'copies' Neymar after goal vs England

After scoring the opening goal for La Roja, Nico celebrated exuberantly, surrounded by his teammates in a moment of pure joy.

Emulating Neymar Junior, he placed his hands on his head and stuck out his tongue in a playful celebration.

What happened after Nico Williams' goal?

Chelsea star Cole Palmer climbed off the bench to level the score for England after Williams' opener.

But it proved inconsequential in the grand scheme of events as another substitute, Mikel Oyarzabal, this time for Spain, scored the match-winning goal in the 86th minute.

The 2-1 win means La Roja become the most decorated side in the history of the European Championship with their fourth title overall, the Score reports.

Nico Williams wins MVP award in Copa final

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico Williams won the MVP award for Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final back in April.

Athletic Bilbao ended their 40-year trophy drought by beating Mallorca 4-2 on penalties.

Williams was a standout performer, scoring a disallowed goal and hitting the side netting in the first half.

