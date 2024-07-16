Kobbie Mainoo has broken his silence following England's defeat in the final of the just-ended 2024 European Championship

The 19-year-old rapidly become one of England's most important players despite not being a regular at the start of the Euros

He will enjoy a few days rest before linking up with his Manchester United teammates for pre-season ahead of the new campaign

England starlet Kobbie Mainoo has shown remarkable maturity despite the disappointment of losing the 2024 European Championship to Spain on Sunday, July 14.

The Manchester United midfielder of Ghanaian heritage has experienced a rapid rise from academy football to the highest level in just a few months.

Kobbie Mainoo reacted with profound maturity to England's disappointing European Championship final loss to Spain.

According to Transfermarkt, Mainoo played a crucial role in England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final, appearing in six matches during the tournament.

Initially not a regular in Gareth Southgate's squad, Mainoo fought his way into the team, bolstering a 'malnourished' midfield and becoming an essential part of the Three Lions setup.

While he hoped for a dream ending in his debut senior international tournament, it wasn't meant to be.

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal's goals overshadowed Cole Palmer's stunning long-range effort as Spain claimed the Henri Delaunay trophy over Mainoo's England.

After the match, photos captured the youngster's visible devastation at missing out on becoming a continental champion.

Despite the setback, Mainoo reflected maturely on the events which transpired at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

"Devastated to fall short but proud and grateful to compete in my first major international tournament for my country. We will be back, " he wrote on Instagram.

What's next for Kobbie Mainoo?

Mainoo will get an extended break after the Euros before joining his Manchester United teammates for pre-season.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils lost 1-0 to Norwegian side Rosenborg in their first pre-season friendly on Monday, July 15.

