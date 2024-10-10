Former Premier League player George Baldock left the football community in disbelief following the news of his sudden death

Baldock spent seven years with Sheffield United, making 83 appearances in the Premier League while scoring twice as a defender

He played his last game for Panathinaikos on Sunday, October 6, before his tragic death on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 31

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has tragically passed away at the age of 31.

The England-born Greek international was discovered lifeless in the swimming pool of his residence in Glyfada, a suburb in southern Athens.

George Baldock, who suddenly passed away at the age of 31, made 83 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

George Baldock tragically found dead

According to reports from the BBC, police attempted to resuscitate Baldock upon arrival at the scene, but their efforts proved unsuccessful, and medical teams later confirmed his death.

His wife had been trying to reach him for hours before raising the alarm.

The landlord of the house, who was contacted during the search, ultimately found Baldock’s body submerged in the pool.

An official statement from Greek authorities is expected on Thursday, but early indications suggest no evidence of foul play. An autopsy in the coming days will reveal the exact cause of death.

Baldock's football career

Baldock had recently joined the Greek club Panathinaikos after spending seven years with Sheffield United, where he became a fan favourite due to his consistency and commitment.

Since his arrival in Greece, Baldock had featured in four matches for his new team, with his final appearance coming in Panathinaikos' goalless draw against Olympiakos just days before his untimely passing.

Internationally, the defender had earned 12 caps for Greece, a national team he was eligible to represent through his grandmother.

His commitment to the Greek cause on the international stage added a new chapter to his career, cementing his reputation as a reliable defender.

Greece to pay tribute to Baldock in Nations League

In response to this devastating loss, the Greek Football Federation, as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, has requested UEFA’s permission for players to wear black armbands during their next two fixtures to honour Baldock’s memory.

Football community mourns with Baldock's family

Meanwhile, the football community has been left reeling by this shocking news, with several of Baldock’s former clubs and teammates flooding social media with tributes and condolences.

His sudden departure is a loss not only to the Greek and English football spheres but to the entire global football family.

Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing on the pitch

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Juan Izquierdo’s untimely passing left the football community in deep sorrow.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan footballer tragically died days after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil.

His death came just 10 days after welcoming his second child, adding to the heartbreak of his loss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh