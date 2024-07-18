Democracy Cup: MP Scores World Class Goal Against Former Black Stars Team, Video
- A select side from the Ghanaian Parliament faced former Black Stars players in a friendly in Accra
- The Members of Parliament defeated the ex-Black Stars players in the curtain raiser for the Democracy Cup
- Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat fierce rivals Hearts of Oak to win the first Democracy Cup match on Wednesday
Members of the Ghanaian Parliament left the August house for the pitch after engaging former Black Stars players in a friendly encounter on Wednesday, July 18, 2024.
The parliamentarians in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic were involved in a series of activities which was crowned with a Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
The Porcupine Warriors won the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup after beating Hearts 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Before the game, the MPs defeated a former Black Stars players' select side, which included members of the 2010 World Cup team, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil and Richard Kingson.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, one of the MPs, Honourable Patrick Boateng, scored a beautiful goal after a brilliant first-touch control before firing past Kingson.
The MPs were too good for the former players as they went on to win the match 3-1.
Hearts beat Kotoko to win Democracy Cup
The inaugural Democracy Cup lived up to expectations after a feisty encounter between the two most successful clubs in Ghana.
Asante Kotoko got off to a bright start after midfielder Justice Blay opened the scoring in the first half from the spot, as reported by Graphic Sports.
Hearts of Oak responded after the break through Asamoah Boateng but Peter Amindu restored Kotoko's lead on the hour mark.
Amidu hits the Jude Bellingham celebration
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned home with the bragging rights after beating eternal rivals Hearts of Oak to win the inaugural edition of the Democracy Cup.
The Democracy Cup, the first of its kind, was initiated by Ghana's Parliament to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.
Before the game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the Members of Parliament faced former Black Stars players in an exciting match.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com