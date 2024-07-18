A select side from the Ghanaian Parliament faced former Black Stars players in a friendly in Accra

The Members of Parliament defeated the ex-Black Stars players in the curtain raiser for the Democracy Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat fierce rivals Hearts of Oak to win the first Democracy Cup match on Wednesday

Members of the Ghanaian Parliament left the August house for the pitch after engaging former Black Stars players in a friendly encounter on Wednesday, July 18, 2024.

The parliamentarians in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic were involved in a series of activities which was crowned with a Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors won the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup after beating Hearts 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former Black Stars players engage Members of Parliament in a friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 17, 2024.

Before the game, the MPs defeated a former Black Stars players' select side, which included members of the 2010 World Cup team, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil and Richard Kingson.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, one of the MPs, Honourable Patrick Boateng, scored a beautiful goal after a brilliant first-touch control before firing past Kingson.

The MPs were too good for the former players as they went on to win the match 3-1.

Hearts beat Kotoko to win Democracy Cup

The inaugural Democracy Cup lived up to expectations after a feisty encounter between the two most successful clubs in Ghana.

Asante Kotoko got off to a bright start after midfielder Justice Blay opened the scoring in the first half from the spot, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Hearts of Oak responded after the break through Asamoah Boateng but Peter Amindu restored Kotoko's lead on the hour mark.

Amidu hits the Jude Bellingham celebration

