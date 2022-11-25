Former President John Dramani Mahama has applauded the senior national team despite a controversial loss to the Portuguese national team

The Black Stars painfully lost the opening Group H encounter via some dubious refereeing decisions, which some football experts have criticized

The former President, in reaction, extolled the sheer talent of the team and rallied Ghanaians to stand solidly behind the team

Despite a painful loss to the Portuguese national team, former President John Dramani Mahama has lauded the senior national team players for their resilience and tenacity.

According to the former president, the team abounds with talents, hence Ghanaians still need to rally behind the boys.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ghana Loses Opening Group H Encounter To Portugal

Ghana lost painfully to Portugal in some rather dubious refereeing decisions that have been widely criticised by some football experts, including former world-class referees.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Mahama urged the general citizenry to stand solidly behind the team in the next games against South Korea and Uruguay.

He lauded the players for the exceptional and very confident display on the pitch saying the enormous talents of the boys makes them the team for now and the future.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Former President Mahama Rallies Ghanaians To Support Black Stars

He then rallied Ghanaians to continue to give the team their support as they could go far.

He also urged the technical team to remain focused as their selection was spot on.

“I have seen some new players in there who played some fantastic football so we have some great potential in there. Otto Addo is a good coach so I think we should give him some space to able to blend the team. So far so good,” Mr Mahama added.

World Cup 2022: Akufo-Addo Reacts As Ghana Loses First Match To Portugal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had also reacted to the game of Ghana versus Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

In an official statement he shared on his Facebook page, the President for their mettlesome performance at their debut match at the World Cup 2022.

He said he was proud of the team, and with their 3-2 loss to Portugal, they live to fight again another day.

