Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has opened up on his relationship with Brighton star Simon Adingra

The Black Stars forward graduated from the same football academy that nurtured the Ivory Coast forward

The former FC Nordsjaelland players are now teammates at English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has disclosed having talks with Ivory Coast star Simon Adingra after his move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal to join the English Premier League outfit from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

Both players graduated from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before moving to Denmark to continue their development.

Ibrahim Osman and Simon Adingra in pre-season with Brighton ahead of the new campaign. Photo Credit: @OfficialBHAFC.

Adingra left earlier, having graduated before Osman, but the duo have been friends and share a common path.

Osman's dream of playing in the Premier League became a reality after just two-and-a-half years in Europe. He is currently with the team preparing for his debut campaign in the English top-flight league.

Last season, Osman scored six goals and delivered seven assists for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish league, per Transfermarkt.

How Adingra inspires Ibrahim Osman

With both players having a similar journey, Osman has been monitoring the progression of his senior from the Right to Dream Academy.

Adingra is a mainstay at Brighton and was part of the Ivorian team that staged a remarkable comeback to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with the winger serving the assist for the victory over Nigeria.

Osman said in an interview with the club's official website:

"I spoke to him a bit. Firstly, he tried to give me some advice, even the style of play, it is similar to FC Nordsjaelland. He just told me to just be the same as I was there.

"He has really inspired me. The few weeks during the AFCON and even playing weekly in the Premier League. If he can do that, then I'm happy. I'm also sure I can do the same."

Osman flies parents to UK to watch unveiling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman flew his parents to England to witness his unveiling at Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old was presented as Brighton's latest signing after inking a five-year deal to join the Seagulls from FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman, also from a product of the famous Right to Dream Academy, had agreed to join Brighton in January but finished the season with the Danish outfit before arriving in the summer.

