Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has broken his silence after penning a permanent deal at Leicester City

The talented forward completed his move to England after a successful loan spell in the Championship

Isshaku has joined the rest of his teammates in France for pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has pledged to give his best to Leicester City after signing a permanent deal with the Premier League returnees.

Issahaku's stay was confirmed early this week after successfully making the switch from Sporting Lisbon to the King Power Stadium.

The Ghana international first arrived in England last summer on a season-long loan before going on to play an instrumental role as Leicester City secured a Premier League return.

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku being unveiled by Leicester City after his permanent switch. Photo Credit: @LCFC.

He made a 20-goal contribution last season, including six goals and 13 assists in the English Championship. He was named Leicester City's Young Player of the Year as reported by Citi Sports.

The 20-year-old has joined the team in France for pre-season as new manager Steve Cooper prepares his team for the upcoming campaign.

Leicester will face Shrewsbury Town, Palermo, Augsburg and RC Lens in pre-season friendlies.

What Issahaku told Leicester City after signing

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has promised to deliver for the Foxes in the English Premier League.

He told the club's website:

“I feel amazing. It’s so good to be back and I’m just back to focus again for next season. I feel so much motivation to be in the Premier League. It’s something new to me.

"I’m going to go hard for that, with the team. I can’t wait to see [my team-mates]. I’ve missed them so much. They are like a family now. I didn’t think I’d miss some of them, but when I went away, I was really missing them! I can’t wait to see them.”

