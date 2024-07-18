Ghana's Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his best five goals scored at West Ham United last season

The Ghana midfielder has been a key member of the Hammers since joining from Ajax Amsterdam

Kudus is currently with the team in Austria preparing for the upcoming English Premier League season

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has listed his best five goals at English Premier League side West Ham United.

The Black Stars ace joined the London club last summer from Ajax Amsterdam and netted 14 goals in his maiden campaign.

Kudus has become a mainstay in the Hammers team, winning the Goal of the Season award at the end of last season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is known for scoring jaw-dropping goals.

In a video shared on social media, the versatile midfielder ranked his best five goals including the acrobatic kick strike against Manchester City.

"These are my favourite West Ham goals I have scored. The second goal against Freiburg, number 4 will be Newcastle home game and number 3 will be the overhead kick against Brentford. Number 2 will be the bicycle kick against Man City and number one is obvious, the first goal against Freiburg, the one everybody knows. The one I took from our own box to go and score," he said.

Kudus' outstanding first season at West Ham

Kudus wasted no time in settling at the London Olympic Stadium, playing a pivotal role in the Hammers' campaign.

The talented midfielder ended the season as Europe's most successful dribbler before adding the accolade for the Best Goal award to his list of achievements.

He made a 20-goal contribution, scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

