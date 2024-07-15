Mohammed Kudus has joined his West Ham United teammates as pre-season resumed in Austria last week

The Black Stars attacking midfielder was met by a staunch fan who visited the team's camp in Austria

Kudus is hoping to enjoy another good season with the London club as the Hammers eye success in the upcoming campaign

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus remains the toast of West Ham United fans across the globe.

The 23-year-old returned to Europe last week to begin pre-season with English Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Kudus travelled with his teammates to Austria for preparations under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Mohammed Kudus meets a fan in a Ghana jersey during pre-season in Austria on July 13, 2024. Photo: @WestHam.

In a video shared on social media, while in camp with his teammates in Austria, Kudus was surprised by a fan who wore the Black Stars jersey to meet the Ghana international.

Kudus shared a moment with the fan, taking photos with him after granting the fan's request to meet him.

The former Ajax midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign in his first season in England, scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate took the English Premier League by storm, producing dazzling performances that saw him finish the season as the most successful dribbler in Europe.

His performances has seen him attract interest from top clubs, including Liverpool in the Premier League.

Kudus prepares for new season with West Ham

Despite interest in his signature, Kudus looks poised for another campaign with the Hammers.

The versatile midfielder is expected to play a pivotal role in Lopetegui's team next season as the London club eyes a place in the top six in the upcoming campaign.

Kudus is expected to feature for West Ham in the friendlies against Ferencvaros and Dag & Red in Austria. West Ham will later face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Celta Vigo before the season starts.

Kudus opens up on best AFCON moment

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Kudus disclosed his best moment at his debut Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Ham United ace, after missing the 2021 tournament, made the squad for the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast early this year.

Kudus missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde due to an injury but recovered on time for the group headliner against Egypt.

