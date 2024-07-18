Ghanaian shot-stopper Jojo Wollacott has joined English League One outfit Crawley Town Football Club

The Black Stars goalkeeper returns to England after a tough spell in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian

Wollocatt is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper at Crawley Town ahead of the new season

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph 'Jojo' Wollacott has joined League One side Crawley Town in the summer transfer window.

The Ghana international inked a two-year deal to join the Reds from Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Wollacott, a regular member of the Ghana national team, returns to England after just 12 months in the Scottish Premiership.

The England-born goalkeeper is expected to play a pivotal role in Crawley's campaign next season.

"Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Joe Wollacott on a permanent transfer from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. The shot-stopper has signed a two-year contract with the club," wrote Crawley Town confirming his arrival.

Wollacott delighted to join Crawley Town

The Ghanaian goalkeeper shared his excitement after sealing the move to the League One side.

He told the club's official website:

"I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It was a quick turnaround, so I am very happy it was done quickly. Unfortunately, last season did not work out for me, so I was looking for a solution. I know Scott well from my time at Swindon, and I really enjoyed working with him, so this seemed like a great fit.

"He gave a lot of information on how he wants the team to play, but also on how he wants me to play, so hopefully we can continue to work well together, I also know Steve Hale so he was involved in the conversations that I had with the club and now I just can't wait to get going."

Wollacott excited after Ghana debut

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that New Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott said it is a dream come true after making his debut for the senior national team against Zimbabwe in 2021.

The then 25-year-old was selected to start the game ahead of regular second choice shot stopper Richard Ati Zigi as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Cape Coast stadium.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the England-born goalie expressed delight in making his first appearance for the West African country. Read more:

