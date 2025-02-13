Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list of highest-paid athletes in 2024, earning $260 million, significantly ahead of his competitors

The top 100 highest-paid athletes represent eight different sports, including football, basketball, boxing, golf, American football, Formula 1, baseball, and tennis

It is worth noting that apart from Ronaldo, five football players are ranked within the top 10 earners

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven his dominance, emerging as the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2024.

The Portuguese superstar, still excelling with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr at 40, earned a staggering $260 million (£208m) over the past year.

Source: Getty Images

The bulk of his earnings—$215 million (£172m)—came from his record-breaking contract in Saudi Arabia.

NBA icon Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors secured the second spot on Sportico’s top-earners list, amassing $153.8 million (£123m).

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury followed closely in third place with $147 million (£118m).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi, now playing in MLS with Inter Miami, ranked fourth with $135 million (£108m).

Rounding out the top five was LA Lakers legend LeBron James, who earned $133.2 million (£107m).

Collectively, the top 100 highest-paid athletes brought in an estimated $6.2 billion (£5bn) in 2024.

Where did female athletes rank?

The list features representatives from eight sports, including football, basketball, boxing, golf, American football, Formula 1, baseball, and tennis, spanning 27 countries.

Notably, no female athletes made the top 100. Tennis star Coco Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title at the 2024 US Open, led the women’s earnings with $30.4 million (£24m).

Her growing influence on and off the court suggests she could rise in future rankings.

Meanwhile, Mixed Martial Artistes were blanked on the top 100 paid Athlete list, as reported by MMA Mania.

Ronaldo's sources of revenue

For Ronaldo, this marks the eighth consecutive year earning at least $100 million (£80m).

His career earnings have now surpassed $1.8 billion (£1.4bn), with his massive salary supplemented by lucrative endorsements from brands like Nike, Herbalife, and Binance.

Age was no barrier for the Portuguese legend, who became the first male footballer to reach 900 career goals while also making history with a record sixth appearance at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo and Messi's partners pay compliments to each other

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Georgina Rodriguez and Antonella Roccuzzo exchanged heart emojis on each other’s Instagram posts.

As the partners of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, their interaction sparked excitement among fans.

