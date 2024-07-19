Former Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakkour insists the club needs the youth to run it after a tough campaign

Hearts of Oak struggled last season and were close to getting relegated following a run of poor results

The former CAF Champions League winners lost the Democracy Cup to Asante Kotoko in midweek

Harry Zakkour, the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, has tasked the current management to hand over leadership to the youth.

The former Ghana Premier League champions have struggled in recent years and were only saved from relegation after beating Bechem United on the final day of last season's league.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the 2000 African champions suffered a third straight loss to eternal rivals Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup match.

Harry Zakkour opens up about Hearts of Oak in an interview with Joy Sports. Photo: @JoySportsGH @HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

Zakkour believes it is time for the youth to take charge of the club and return it to its glory days.

He told Joy Sports:

"You see what is happening now... you see, in my time, we had a good board of directors. When I look at the recent happenings, you need youth to run Hearts of Oak, not old men," he stated.

The Phobians are preparing ahead of the new season, having lined up a series of pre-season friendlies in Accra.

Hearts of Oak players need attention

The veteran football administrator believes the current leadership are not giving the players the deserved attention. During Zakkour's reign as the club's boss, Hearts enjoyed huge success, including winning continental laurels, as reported by Ghana Web.

"Would they have enough time to come and run Accra Hearts of Oak? Would they have time... those board members, who are there now, are they going to the training grounds or to the camp to look after the boys? The boys need attention," he continued.

"Footballers are like women, if you don't give them attention, how do you get results from them?"

Kotoko beat Hearts to win Democracy Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned home with the bragging rights after beating eternal rivals Hearts of Oak to win the inaugural edition of the Democracy Cup.

The Democracy Cup, the first of its kind, was initiated by Ghana's Parliament to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

Before the game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the Members of Parliament faced former Black Stars players in an exciting match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh