Manager Arne Slot has introduced creative training techniques, having goalkeepers use goggles and noise-cancelling headphones during practice

In Arne Slot's first match, Liverpool endured a 1-0 defeat to Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on Friday

Arne Slot's overhaul at Liverpool is in full swing, with some unusual sights from pre-season training, including goalkeepers wearing goggles.

The Dutch manager kicked off pre-season earlier than usual, starting at the beginning of the month to give himself more time to integrate with the team.

Liverpool is gearing up for a trip to the USA next week, departing for Pittsburgh on July 23 for their first pre-season tour in America since 2019.

Source: Getty Images

In previous years, the Reds have toured Singapore and Thailand.

In the USA, Liverpool will play three matches, beginning with a game against Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Friday, July 26.

They will then face Arsenal on July 31 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, followed by a match against Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on August 3.

Slot's first match at Anfield has been scheduled for August 11, with Liverpool taking on Sevilla.

Why are Liverpool's goalkeepers wearing goggles in training?

Last week, a video posted on the club's YouTube channel showed players returning to training ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

A notable moment in the video featured new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte directing 21-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga to use American-designed Swivel Vision training goggles.

These goggles limit peripheral vision, forcing goalkeepers to enhance their visual tracking and rely more on audio cues.

During the passing drills, Otte encouraged players to “find angles” and “keep scanning,” and they also used noise-cancelling headphones to further limit sensory input, enhancing visual focus.

