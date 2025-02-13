After Santos' 2-1 loss to Corinthians, Neymar shared a heartfelt moment with Memphis Depay on the pitch

The former Barcelona stars had an animated conversation before exchanging boots and jerseys as a sign of mutual respect

Their warm interaction shows the strong bond they have maintained despite playing for rival clubs

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Neymar's return to Santos took another hit as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Corinthians in the ninth round of the Paulista Championship.

Coming off a disappointing 0-0 draw against Novorizontino, fans eagerly anticipated a standout performance from the Brazilian star.

After Santos' 2-1 loss to Corinthians, Neymar shared a heartfelt moment with Memphis Depay on the pitch. Alexandre Schneider/Icon Sportswire.

Source: Getty Images

However, while Neymar didn’t deliver the impact many had hoped for, the match provided a touching moment between him and Memphis Depay.

After the final whistle, the former Barcelona stars shared a warm exchange on the pitch.

Depay, who joined Corinthians in September 2024, engaged in a lengthy and animated conversation with Neymar, both players visibly happy to reconnect.

Memphis Depay and Neymar share touching interaction

Their camaraderie extended beyond words as they exchanged boots, each gifting the other their footwear as a token of respect.

In a video shared on social media, the pair later swapped jerseys and shared a heartfelt hug, showcasing the deep bond between the two despite playing for rival clubs.

This interaction highlighted their mutual admiration, built over years of competition.

The duo clashed five times in Ligue 1 between the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons, with Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain winning the first four meetings.

Depay’s Lyon eventually broke the streak, adding a competitive edge to their rivalry.

Their latest meeting may have been in Brazil, but their friendship remains as strong as ever.

Neymar bids Hilal farewell

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Neymar Jr said his final goodbyes to Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal after agreeing to terminate his contract with the club after two years.

At an emotional final meeting, the Brazilian star thanked the club, the staff, his teammates and the technical team.

Depay issues statement after being handed jail term

YEN.com.gh also reported that Memphis Depay has responded after receiving a four-month suspended jail sentence and a £7,500 fine for drink driving in Monaco.

The Dutch star was stopped by police last August while driving his Rolls-Royce in the streets of Monaco and tested positive for alcohol above the legal limit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh