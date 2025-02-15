Thomas Partey had the last laugh over Jordan Ayew in the battle between the two Black Stars players in the Premier League

Partey's Arsenal needed two late goals from substitute Mikel Merino to seal a vital 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium

The result means the Gunners close the gap on Liverpool while Leicester City wallow in the relegation zone

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Thomas Partey emerged victorious in a Ghanaian showdown at the King Power Stadium, as Arsenal secured a dramatic late win over Leicester City on Saturday, February 15.

With Premier League action resuming after an FA Cup break, the Gunners needed a late double from Mikel Merino to break down a resilient Leicester side, sealing a crucial victory that kept them in the title race.

Thomas Partey enjoyed success over Jordan Ayew as Arsenal edged Leicester City in the Premier League. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's Arsenal triumphs over Ayew's Leicester

Both Partey and Jordan Ayew were named in their respective starting lineups, delivering commendable performances in midfield.

However, it was the Arsenal enforcer who ultimately had the upper hand.

Ayew, who played a supporting role in Leicester’s attack, was substituted in the 75th minute for Stephy Mavididi as the Foxes searched for a breakthrough.

Partey followed a minute later, earning a well-deserved rest as Mikel Arteta’s side pushed for all three points.

With Merino finding the net in the 81st and 87th minutes, Arsenal cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points, per Flashscore.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s struggles deepened, with Ayew and his teammates slumping to a fourth defeat in five matches across all competitions, leaving them entrenched in the relegation battle.

According to Sofascore, Partey delivered an assured display, earning a 7.2 rating after registering: five ground duels won, three tackles, and lost possession seven times.

Ayew, on the other hand, received a 6.6 rating, managing one successful dribble and no shots on target.

What’s next for Partey and Ayew?

Leicester must bounce back quickly as they prepare for a crucial fixture against Brentford on February 21, aiming to steer clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Partey’s next test comes in the form of another Ghanaian clash, with Mohammed Kudus' West Ham visiting the Emirates on February 22 in what promises to be an intriguing battle of midfield dominance.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal future in limbo

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain despite his standout performances this season.

With his contract set to expire in June, the Gunners have yet to make a decisive move on an extension.

Regardless of the ongoing speculation, the 31-year-old continues to be a key figure in Mikel Arteta's squad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh