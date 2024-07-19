Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is delighted to work under new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui

Kudus joined the team for pre-season in Austria and will head to the United States to continue preparation

The West Ham star is expected to continue his fine run with the London club ahead of the start of next season

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is excited to work with former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder returned to England to begin pre-season with the Hammers after an outstanding campaign in his first year in London.

Kudus will work with Lopetegui as the club's new manager following the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season.

Mohammed Kudus being watched by new West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui during pre-season. Photo: @WestHam.

The 23-year-old and the Spanish gaffer together with the West Ham team travelled to Austria for pre-season, where the club faced Hungarian giants Ferencvaros in their first friendly.

The former Ajax player was handed a starting role as the Hammers shared the spoils with the Hungarian champions.

Kudus is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming campaign following his 20-goal contribution last season, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus delighted with Lopetegui's style

The West Ham Goal of the Season winner believes Lopetegui's style fits his style of play as an offensive midfielder.

He told the club's website:

“His [Lopetegui's] style is how I want to play, how I want to attack as a winger and there is a lot of freedom, which allows me to do that. That is the most important thing for me - that I’m allowed to play how I want to. He has different tactics and a different style, but we are all working together to push the Club to the level where we want it to be."

West Ham will travel to the United States to continue preparations ahead of the new season.

Kudus ranks his top five goals

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus listed his best five goals at English Premier League side West Ham United.

The Black Stars ace joined the London club last summer from Ajax Amsterdam and netted 14 goals in his maiden campaign.

Kudus has become a mainstay in the Hammers team, winning the Goal of the Season award at the end of last season.

