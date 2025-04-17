Chez Amis' new opulent purchase, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, got delivered to her plush mansion at night, hours after it arrived in Ghana

In a video she shared on her Snapchat page, the car was totally concealed with a cover as it was hauled on an open car transporter

The popular Attiéké vendor was excited as the car transporter made its way to her compound, and she took videos of it and shared them online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanain restaurant owner Belinda Amis, popularly known as Chez Amis, has taken delivery of a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, valued at over $450,000. The luxury SUV arrived in Ghana earlier in the day and was delivered to her residence later that night.

Ghanaian attiéké seller Chez Amis purchases Rolls-Royce. Photo source: chezamis

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her Snapchat, the vehicle was fully covered as it was transported on an open car carrier to her home. Chez Amis was visibly excited as the transporter entered her compound. She filmed the moment and shared the clips online.

The purple Cullinan was a birthday gift to herself, and its arrival has gone viral on social media. She wished herself a happy birthday on her Snapchat.

Many Ghanaians claim she is the first woman in Ghana to publicly announce the purchase of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Chez Amis also shared videos of herself inspecting the car at a dealership in the US, which suggested that the purchase has been in the works for some time now. She was dressed in a black outfit and appeared to be finalising the purchase, signing documents at the dealership.

Chez Amis is the founder of Chez Amis restaurant, a well-known food brand in Ghana, which sells Attiéké, a popular local meal, as its trademark dish.

The famous luxury car, Rolls-Royce. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chez Amis' Rolls-Royce stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bryan Kwabena Asiedu said:

"Success should motivate you, not make you feel behind. Use stories like hers as fuel, not frustration. Stay focused, work smart, and grow at your own pace, your time will come."

Jay🇬🇭🇩🇪 commented:

"Ama Ghana someone washed 5000 plates, you nor shock, na acheke seller deh shock you?"

Forever said:

"Some bro say: Se yade attieke na to Rolls Royce a, anka parking space eni Abidjan."

BankofAmerica wrote:

"If you watch Ozark before u go bab, this woman ein money."

DYG said:

"You heard some people saying they sold Akpateshi and became a millionaire, so why are you people surprised."

Clinton wrote:

"All those saying money laundering...you have to realise in Ghana you don't even need to do money laundering oh."

Sweet🍭Lisa said:

"They use the food business account dey do things that don’t make anyone pressure you."

Shatta Wale shows Peller his luxury car collection

Shatta Wale, in a video, showed Nigerian streamer Peller his luxury car collection and even gave him the opportunity to drive one of them.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man was in awe as he visited the dancehall star's home and admired the surroundings.

He was super excited when he drove Shatta Wale's BMW through the estate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh