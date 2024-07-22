Black Stars forward Joseph Painstil continued his rich run of form in Major League Soccer for LA Galaxy

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil made the Major League Soccer Team of the Week after an outstanding performance for LA Galaxy against Portland Timbers.

Paintsil was Man of the Match as the five-time champions survived the Timbers' challenge in a thrilling contest at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Black Stars winger served a brace of assists before netting the winner in the 3-2 victory to lift Galaxy to the top of the Western Conference table.

Joseph Paintsil celebrates after scoring for LA Galaxy in their game against Sporting Kansas on June 15, 2024. Photo: Shaun Clark.

Source: Getty Images

In a list of the best eleven for matchday 28 presented by MLS on social media, Paintsil leads the attack for the Team of the Week.

The former KRC Genk attacker has now netted eight goals and delivered seven assists in 22 matches in the MLS, per Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Greg Vanney's side as they chase a sixth MLS title this year.

Painstil joined LA Galaxy in February after leaving Belgium giants KRC Genk.

The full MLS Team of the Week

Paintsil was joined by Barcelona legend, Jordi Alba, who now plays for Inter Miami and Toronto's FC Richie Laryea in a star-studded Team of the Week.

Below is the best XI:

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Lewis Morgan (RBNY)

M: Richie Laryea (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Cole Bassett (COL), Iuri Tavares (CLT)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Stian Gregersen (ATL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)

GK: Roman Bürki (STL)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Joseph Paintsil joins MLS heavyweights LA Galaxy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana international Joseph Paintsil joined Major League Soccer (MLS) giants LA Galaxy from his Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk.

The Black Stars winger signed a four-year designated player deal with the US team, the club announced on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. His contract is expected to end during the 2027 MLS season.

According to the club statement, the 26-year-old is awaiting paperwork to make his anticipated Galaxy debut, potentially in the season opener against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

