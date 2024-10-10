Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has emerged on the radar of three English Premier League clubs

The AFC Bournemouth forward could join Liverpool in January following a strong interest from the Reds

The ex-Bristol City star is having an electric start to the season in the English Premier League with the Cherries

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo is attracting interest from top clubs in the English Premier League ahead of the winter transfer window.

The red-hot forward has emerged as a transfer target for English giants Liverpool, who are set to make a move for the striker in January.

Semenyo has had a terrific start to the new season with AFC Bournemouth, scoring three goals and delivering an assist in six matches, earning him the club's August Player of the Month.

However, it looks like the Cherries will struggle to keep their star forward as clubs in the top half of the table begin to make inquiries about the Ghanaian.

According to Give Me Sport, Liverpool are joined by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs as the potential destination of the forward.

Semenyo recently reached a half-a-century of Premier League appearances despite joining Bournemouth in 2023.

The striker, considered as one of the rising stars of the league, has also netted 12 times in the league, per Transfermarkt.

He joined the Premier League side from Bristol City and has since been a key figure for Andoni Iraola's men.

Semenyo becomes main main at Bournemouth

Having been under the shadows of Dominic Solanke for most of his career at the Vitality Park, the 24-yrar-old is finally the main man for the Cherries, leading the team in the new season.

Although his career in the top division started slowly due to injuries and the lack of play time, the striker bounced back strongly last season, forming a deadly partnership with Solanke.

Semenyo was only behind the now-Tottenham Hotspurs forward in terms of goal contribution in the last campaign, scoring eight times and serving three assists.

