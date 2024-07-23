Alexander Djiku believes Fenerbahce are ready to get started under new manager Jose Mourinho

The Turkish giants will face Swiss giants Lugano in their first competitive game of the season on Tuesday

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager will be making his official debut for the club in the UCL qualifier

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has disclosed his readiness for Fenerbahce's first competitive game of the season under new manager Jose Mourinho.

The Turkish giants will travel to Switzerland for the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers to play Lugano.

Mourinho will lead the team for the first time in a competitive game after taking over as coach this summer.

Alexander Djiku and Jose Mourinho speak at the press conference for Fenerbahce's game against Lugano on July 22, 2024. Photo: @Fenerbahce.

Djiku, who joined Fenerbahce last summer from Strasbourg, has been one of the best players at the club, helping the former champions finish second in the Super Lig in the 2023/24 season.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in Mourinho's regime following the Portuguese gaffer's relationship with African players.

Fenerbahce are hoping to reach the group stage of Europe's elite competition as they begin their qualifiers tonight in Lugano, per the BBC.

Alexander Djiku declares readiness

The 29-year-old joined Mourinho for the pre-match presser and stated how ready his side are for tonight's game.

He said:

''As you know, Fenerbahçe is a very big team, and of course, there are big players in such a team, which increases competition and benefits the team. Not only the players in the defence zone but also our players in all positions, everyone is trying to show their best so that Fenerbahçe can get to good places.

We have played friendly matches so far, we have played a lot of friendly matches and we feel very ready. We want to make a good start with the first official match we will play tomorrow. Whether we play at home or away, our aim is to win all our matches.''

The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to the third round of qualifiers next month.

Djiku praises Jose Mourinho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Alexander Djiku praised legendary manager Jose Mourinho following his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer was announced as the new coach of Fenerbahce in June and has started pre-season with the club.

Djiku, who had a stellar first season with the Turkish giants, has been working with the Portuguese trainer ahead of the new campaign.

