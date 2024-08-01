Cole Palmer has been spotted enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with a mysterious woman as he wraps up his Ibiza getaway

Palmer has been on an extended vacation following his role in helping England reach the Euro 2024 final, where they were ultimately defeated by Spain

The Chelsea attacker scored the Three Lions' only goal in the game after being setup by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has been seen enjoying a sunny holiday with an enigmatic woman.

The England attacker and his beautiful companion were all smiles off the coast of Ibiza.

Palmer was photographed lounging on the back of a boat, engrossed in his phone. Later, he and his alluring companion took a refreshing dip in the sea together.

In a video shared on social media, the duo also rode the waves on a paddleboard, with Palmer relaxing while the mystery woman handled the paddle.

After enjoying some fun in the Mediterranean Sea, the pair returned to their luxury boat to dry off.

Among Palmer's belongings on board was a red and white England speaker, which intriguingly had his Three Lions shirt number, 24, on it, per the Sun.

What's next for Palmer?

Palmer will soon head back to Chelsea as the new Premier League season approaches.

The Blues are set to begin their campaign on August 18 against his former team, Manchester City.

For now, however, the 22-year-old midfielder is savouring his well-deserved vacation.

Palmer had a remarkable first season with Chelsea, netting 22 league goals.

Cole Palmer speaks on Chelsea's new jersey

Meanwhile, Palmer gave a rundown of the new kit, stressing that the overall concept is very nice, with the touch of orange and the stripes being particularly appealing.

The west London club, known for getting creative with their first-team jerseys in recent seasons, seems to have taken things up a notch this time—perhaps a little overboard.

The kit, designed by Nike, features a striking melting blue motif with accents of silver, gold, and orange.

Palmer hits the gym

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Palmer has put the 2024 UEFA European Championship final loss behind him as he resumes training ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season.

The former Manchester City star scored England's only goal in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

The 22-year-old also put up a stellar performance in the Three Lions' win over the Netherlands. He set up Ollie Watkins' late winner in the semi-final clash.

