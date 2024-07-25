Bayern Munich put FC Rottach-Egern to the sword, scoring an eyewatering 14 goals in Vincent Kompany's first game in charge

This is not the first time Bayern have recorded a heavy win against Rottach, scoring 27 goals against them last season and 23 in 2019

Kompany's charges will continue with their pre-season preparations with another friendly against FC Düren on Sunday, July 28

The new era at Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany began spectacularly.

The German giants crushed Rottach-Egern with a staggering 14-goal victory in their first pre-season match.

Kompany, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel as Bayern's head coach, oversaw his debut game on Wednesday, July 24.

Bayern dominated from the start, scoring seven goals in each half to kick off their preparations for the 2024/25 season on a high note, per .

Despite Rottach-Egern's valiant defence and exceptional goalkeeping from Mario Weiss in the early stages, the floodgates opened when 17-year-old Adin Licina netted the first goal for Bayern.

Licina quickly doubled the lead within a minute, followed by a quickfire brace from Mathys Tel, putting the game out of reach for the lower-tier side.

Rottach-Egern's Tobias Schlichtner managed a consolation goal, but Bayern soon resumed their dominance with goals from Noussair Mazraoui and Raphael Guerreiro sandwiched in between Tel's hattrick.

Kompany rotated his entire lineup in the second half, yet Bayern's relentless attack continued.

Arijon Ibrahimovic, another academy talent, started the second half's onslaught in the 56th minute.

Australian wonderkid Nestroy Irankunda then added two quick goals.

Sacha Boey, Mudaser Sadat, Jonathan Asp Jensen, and Noel Aseko-Nkili each found the net, sealing a comprehensive victory for Bayern Munich.

What's next for Kompany's Bayern Munich?

After a successful start, Vincent Kompany's side will play their next friendly against Regionalliga team 1. FC Düren on Sunday, July 28, per FC Bayern.

They will follow that up with a back-to-back clash against Harry Kane's former side, Tottenham Hotspur, on August 3 and August 10.

