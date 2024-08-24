Granit Xhaka netted a spectacular goal that could be a contender for goal of the season in Bayer Leverkusen's first Bundesliga match of the year.

The reigning champions faced Borussia Monchengladbach at the BayArena on Friday night.

Granit Xhaka scores Puskas Award contender for Leverkusen with long range drive

And Xhaka, a crucial player in last season's unbeaten run, made his impact felt within just 12 minutes.

Following a half-clearance from a defender on Jeremie Frimpong's attempted cross, the ball bounced to Xhaka, who was positioned over 25 yards away.

The Swiss midfielder took a step forward and struck the ball on the half-volley, sending it straight into the top corner and leaving goalkeeper Jonas Omlin with no chance to save it.

Xhaka departed Arsenal last summer after spending seven years at the club and won the Bundesliga title in his inaugural season with Leverkusen.

He played a pivotal role in Xabi Alonso's team, helping them secure a treble by claiming the DFB-Pokal and the German Supercup.

However, Leverkusen's quest for a historic quadruple was thwarted by a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

