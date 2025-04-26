Raphinha reveals he received news of a Saudi offer just two days before the Copa del Rey final, but says he’s no longer driven by money

The Brazilian admits he would’ve accepted the offer last year due to mental struggles and the financial security

Now enjoying a career-best season with 30 goals and 23 assists, Raphinha says his focus is fully on dreams, not riches

In the build-up to Saturday’s highly anticipated Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Raphinha has made headlines off the pitch with a deeply personal revelation.

The Brazilian winger admitted that he received news of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia just two days before the final but revealed that he’s no longer driven by money.

Raphinha reveals Saudi temptation, but says he's not chasing riches but glory ahead of 2025 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final on April 26, 2025. Image credit: Judit Cartiel and VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Temptation arrives at the worst time

On Wednesday, April 24, 2025, Raphinha was informed of a reported offer from Saudi Arabia—an offer he openly admitted would have turned his head just a year ago.

Quoted by Barça Universal, an independent FC Barcelona media channel on X, the 28-year-old said:

"Yesterday, someone sent me news of the offer from Saudi Arabia. Honestly, I think I would have accepted the offer if it was sent last year. I was struggling mentally, and it was life changing money for my family." Raphinha said.

The timing of the message—so close to the Copa del Rey final—sparked surprise among fans and pundits, but Raphinha used the moment to reflect on how far he has come, both professionally and personally.

Mental and footballing transformation

Last season was challenging for Raphinha, who battled mental struggles while trying to meet expectations at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

His honest admission sheds light on the unseen battles many footballers face, even as they live in the spotlight.

This season, however, the story has changed completely. Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha has thrived in a dynamic and fluid system that plays to his strengths.

He has racked up a sensational 30 goals and 23 assists in just 49 appearances across all competitions—a remarkable return that has established him as one of the potential Ballon d'Or winners of 2025.

Raphinha celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal which was taken from the penalty spot during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo on April 19, 2025. Image credit: Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Choosing legacy over luxury

Raphinha’s decision to ignore the Saudi offer sends a powerful message about his priorities and his commitment to Barcelona’s project.

"Now, my mind is closed to money, and open to dreams," he declared.

In an era where many top players are lured by astronomical wages from Gulf states, Raphinha is choosing legacy, loyalty, and the pursuit of footballing excellence.

With Barcelona set to battle Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, his words could serve as inspiration to the squad.

A win would mark the Catalan club’s third victory over their bitter rivals this season and possibly lay the foundation for a new golden era under Flick.

Eyes on glory in Seville

Raphinha will be a key figure in Saturday’s clash at La Cartuja Stadium as he is one of the most dangerous weapons in Barcelona’s attack.

With the team aiming to lift another trophy, the ex-Leeds United player stands not just as a star on the pitch but as a symbol of resilience and personal growth.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the Barcelona vs Real Madrid potential starting lineups for Saturday's Copa del Rey final as Hansi Flick and Carlo Ancelotti go head to head tactically again.

The Blaugrana side have won the previous two meetings between the two teams this season, 4-0 in the La Liga and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Source: YEN.com.gh